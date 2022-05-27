Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.75%.

In other news, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

