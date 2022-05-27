Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of FOSL opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $604.20 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

In other Fossil Group news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $258,546.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,682.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 325.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,934 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,732 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $483,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

