Forest Hill Capital LLC Grows Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC)

Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 270.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,642 shares during the quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 49.3% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIC remained flat at $$3.82 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.81. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Macquarie Infrastructure ( NYSE:MIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 558.58%. The business had revenue of $68.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

