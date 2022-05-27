Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.63. 53,964,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,277,859. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

