Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 776,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,625,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

