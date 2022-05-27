Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Foot Locker by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,058 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 43.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.