Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $32.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.

NYSE:FL opened at $32.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

