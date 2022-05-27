Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 13,818 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Jo Natauri sold 123,843 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32.

Flywire stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.53. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.79.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flywire by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Flywire by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 338,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.