Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.50. 11,345 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 485% from the average session volume of 1,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of analysts have commented on FLGZY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.33.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.