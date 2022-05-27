Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Stock Rating Lowered by ATB Capital

ATB Capital downgraded shares of Flowr (CVE:FLWR – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE FLWR opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. Flowr has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

