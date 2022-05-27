Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.34. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 53,214 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

