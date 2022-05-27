Flat Footed LLC Makes New $6.68 Million Investment in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,000. Howard Hughes makes up 1.7% of Flat Footed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flat Footed LLC owned 0.12% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 87,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,912,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

NYSE:HHC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.69. 14,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,904. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

