Flat Footed LLC Makes New $22.67 Million Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,578,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,669,000. Service Properties Trust comprises 5.7% of Flat Footed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flat Footed LLC owned 1.56% of Service Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,813 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 629,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 78,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,844. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.40%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Service Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.