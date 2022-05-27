Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FSR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,865,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,839. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

