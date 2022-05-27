Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.24. 68,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,506. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

