FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.84 Million

Analysts predict that FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) will report $920.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $914.60 million to $927.08 million. FirstService posted sales of $831.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstService will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstService.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in FirstService by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in FirstService by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in FirstService by 486.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,227,000 after buying an additional 258,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.39. 4,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,289. FirstService has a one year low of $115.33 and a one year high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

