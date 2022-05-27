FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.44.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after purchasing an additional 83,142 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in FirstEnergy by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

