First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director David R. Duncan Sells 1,780 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $54,770.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $293.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp bought a new position in First Western Financial in the first quarter worth $1,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 168.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Western Financial by 49.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

