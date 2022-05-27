First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 430.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNSC. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

