First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 512,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 782,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,012. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 173,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 230,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.