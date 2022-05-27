First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 94.1% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $58.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.
