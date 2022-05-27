First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 94.1% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,563.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 120,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 618.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 72,656 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,791,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,788,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,086,000.

