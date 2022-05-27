First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 422,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,356. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

