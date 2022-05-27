First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.04. 56,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,192. First Bank has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.77.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 740.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 254,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.