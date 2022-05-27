FIO Protocol Market Cap Reaches $24.27 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.27 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000279 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 792,750,496 coins and its circulating supply is 496,701,167 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

