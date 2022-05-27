FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.45

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

FIH Mobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

