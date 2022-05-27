Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,865.00

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865 ($48.63) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($48.76). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($48.63), with a volume of 5,102 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,865 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,865.
Fidessa group Company Profile (LON:FDSA)
Read More
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.