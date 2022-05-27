FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $212.29 on Monday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.66 and a 200-day moving average of $230.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

