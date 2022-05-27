FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.55.
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $212.29 on Monday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.66 and a 200-day moving average of $230.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FedEx (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.