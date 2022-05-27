FBN Securities Begins Coverage on Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of AYX opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Alteryx by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

