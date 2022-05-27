Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.98% of Exxon Mobil worth $15,494,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.19.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 998,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,531,672. The company has a market capitalization of $411.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.