Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.
EXAI traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 10,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $30.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Exscientia (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
