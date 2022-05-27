Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

EXAI traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 10,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

