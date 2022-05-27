Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in May

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the April 30th total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.1 days.

EXXRF traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101. Exor has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

