EXMO Coin (EXM) Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $1.69 million and $34,204.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,797.20 or 1.00001320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001737 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.