Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Lifted to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. UBS Group currently has $4.05 price target on the stock.

CAHPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Evolution Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.40 to $4.65 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Evolution Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of CAHPF opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

