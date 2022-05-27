Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of EVGN opened at $0.90 on Friday. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evogene by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Evogene by 21.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Evogene by 9,496.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares during the period.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

