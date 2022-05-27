Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.
Shares of EVGN opened at $0.90 on Friday. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.32.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
