Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 million-$14.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $6.14. 2,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,130. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.26. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRAM. StockNews.com lowered Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

