Eversept Partners LP Takes Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 14,988.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CureVac by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in CureVac by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CureVac by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 525,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,114. CureVac has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

