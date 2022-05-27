Eversept Partners LP Sells 96,171 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Eversept Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,171 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 279,478 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 225,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.