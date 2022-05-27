Eversept Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,506 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 1.4% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 139,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Centene by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.89. 4,879,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

