Eversept Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.63. 1,722,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,517. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Brookdale Senior Living (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.