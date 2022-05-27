Eversept Partners LP Invests $8.79 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.92. 414,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,015. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.