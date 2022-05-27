Eversept Partners LP Has $722,000 Stock Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Eversept Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.65% of Assembly Biosciences worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 540,423 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 369,375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 196,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 194,113 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 116,544 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 319,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,648. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $84.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

