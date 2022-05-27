Eversept Partners LP Grows Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,027 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. 1,278,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $737.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.98. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

