Eversept Partners LP Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eversept Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,597 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 2.5% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.09% of McKesson worth $33,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,070.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,907,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,807 shares of company stock worth $15,260,262 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,575. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.32. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

