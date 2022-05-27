Eversept Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 0.9% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.38.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $5.63 on Thursday, reaching $211.79. 1,178,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.69 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.