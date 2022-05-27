Eversept Partners LP Acquires 518,849 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,849 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liquidia by 4,365.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liquidia by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 35,537 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert A. Lippe acquired 29,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,538.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $357,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,152,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,409.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,046,433 shares of company stock worth $10,320,391. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,974. The company has a market cap of $259.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

