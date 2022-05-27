Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) will report $62.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.85 million and the lowest is $62.50 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $46.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $271.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $283.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $354.42 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eventbrite by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,626. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Eventbrite has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $22.52.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

