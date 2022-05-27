Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $204.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

