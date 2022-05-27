Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

Get Europcar Mobility Group alerts:

Europcar Mobility Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EURMF)

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers traditional car and light commercial vehicle rental services under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Buchbinder, and Fox Rent A Car brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Europcar Mobility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europcar Mobility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.