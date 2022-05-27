EUNO (EUNO) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $9.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00205213 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,548,438,037 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

