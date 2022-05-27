ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Rating) were up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 44 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

